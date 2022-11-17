Photos: Deepika Padukone jets off to shoot Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 17, 2022

Actress Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, jetted off to start the shoot of her upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She slayed boss lady look in black turtleneck and an oversized black blazer

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She matched her outfit with white sweatpants

Photo by Viral Bhayani

The Piku actress accessorised her look with black sunglasses and combat boots

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Recently, Hrithik Roshan announced that he has kickstarted the shoot of Fighter

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role

Photo by Viral Bhayani

'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration

Photo by Viral Bhayani

Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham

Photo by Viral Bhayani

She also has 'Project K' along with Prabhas and 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan

Photo by Viral Bhayani

