Photos: Deepika Padukone jets off to shoot Fighter with Hrithik Roshan

Actress Deepika Padukone, on Thursday, jetted off to start the shoot of her upcoming aerial action thriller film 'Fighter'
She slayed boss lady look in black turtleneck and an oversized black blazer
She matched her outfit with white sweatpants
The Piku actress accessorised her look with black sunglasses and combat boots
Recently, Hrithik Roshan announced that he has kickstarted the shoot of Fighter
Apart from Hrithik and Deepika, the film also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role
'Fighter' is all set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2024, and it marks Deepika and Hrithik's first on-screen collaboration
Deepika will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's action thriller 'Pathaan' opposite Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham
She also has 'Project K' along with Prabhas and 'The Intern' alongside Amitabh Bachchan
