 Independence Day 2023: Tanishaa Mukerji, Gaurav Chopra & Others Share Their Special Memories
Actors reveal why Independence Day is special to them and memories associated with it

Oshin Fernandes Rohit BhatnagarUpdated: Monday, August 14, 2023, 10:10 PM IST
As India celebrates her 76th Independence Day today, several B-town stars are elated about the special feeling it evokes. The Free Press Journal caught up with a few celebs exclusively to get to know their feelings about the occasion and love for the nation.

Tanishaa Mukerji

“We are into our 77th year of Independence this year and with every passing year, the feeling of goosebumps only gets stronger. It has taken our freedom fighters a herculean effort to free our motherland and that's why, we are able to live freely. What started with our freedom fighters at that time has been continued wonderfully by our army and special forces. They are the reason why we can sleep peacefully at night without any fear of invasion or threat. They sacrifice and stay away from their families so that our families can be safe. There's no bigger contribution than this I feel. I salute the Indian Army and the special forces for their contribution to this country. I am extremely grateful to them for what they do and I pray that God takes good care of them and their families as well. This would be my wish this Independence Day.”

Manuj Sharma

“Independence Day holds timeless significance, reminding us of the invaluable freedom our nation fought for. As we celebrate today, I’m transported back to cherished childhood memories of flag hoisting and patriotic songs in my school and my colony. This day is a reminder of unity, diversity, and the dreams that bind us as a nation. Looking ahead, my plan is to spend time with loved ones, reflecting on our progress and contributing to a brighter future. Jai Hind!”

Abhimanyu Singh

“As a kid, I would wake up on Independence Day with a lot of excitement and enthusiasm as there would be no class in the school but flag hoisting ceremony. First, I would place a flag on the roof of my house with my father, mother and other family members. All of us kids would wear colourful clothes and perfectly cleaned white shoes and go to attend the ceremony. After having chocolates, sweets and fruits, we would participate in games and have a lot of fun. After a couple of hours, I would get back home and participate in neighbourhood activities.”

Gaurav Chopra

“Independence Day for me has always been about the flag. As a child, I would make flags with my own hands and take extra pride that I made the best flag. Then as I grew up, I realised that the flag was symbolic and represented the country. As a child, it wasn’t clear to me why one salutes the flag. However, as I grew up, I started to understand the world, politics and history. I understood that the amalgamation of so many different things is the flag. Now, in a beautiful circle of life, I was presented the flag by the Postmaster General of India. The honour was bestowed upon me because I am playing an army officer in Gadar 2. I shall hoist the flag today with pride and honour.”

