Kargil Vijay Diwas 2023: Bollywood Actors Who Played War Heroes On Screen

By: FPJ Web Desk | July 25, 2023
Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated every year on July 26. On the occasion, take a look at Bollywood actors who portrayed the role of Kargil heroes on screen
Sidharth Malhotra played Captain Vikram Batra in 'Shershaah'
Janhvi Kapoor played Gunjan Saxena in the film of the same name, who became the first Indian female air-force pilots to fight a war
Ajay Devgn played an army officer in 'LOC: Kargil'
Saif Ali Khan played Captain Anuj Nayyar in 'LOC: Kargil'
Abhishek Bachchan stepped into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra in 'LOC: Kargil'
Hrithik Roshan played an Indian soldier who fights the Kargil War in 'Lakshya'
Actors Ajay Devgn and Bobby Deol played Kargil war heroes in Tango Charlie
