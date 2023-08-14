Independence Day 2023: 6 Books That Will Give You An Insight Into The Life Of India's Freedom Fighters

There are hundreds of tales of India's freedom struggle. And one doesn't feel tired of listening to those brave stories that led us to celebrate the day we call, Independence Day. While the slogans are to motivate us to respect the nation and those bravehearts, the stories of patriotism are a great reminder of those who stood for the nation and many continue to do so. In case you plan to revisit those days through stories, here are seven audiobooks that will transport you to the heart of India's journey to independence and beyond.

The Last Heroes by P Sainath

The story documents the journey of the foot soldiers of the Indian freedom struggle. The spirit of perseverance and an uncompromising resistance against the British Empire helped millions of common people come together to achieve freedom. Ordinary people like farmers, laborers, homemakers, artisans, and others were among those who spearheaded the Indian freedom movement, The audiobook also sheds light on real people who led the movement such as Adivasis, Dalits, OBCs, Brahmins, Muslims, Sikhs, and Hindus, irrespective of hailing from different regions, speaking multiple languages, and having varying political leanings and beliefs.

Ahimsa by Supriya Kelkar

Discover the poignant tale of a young girl Anjali who is compelled to join the freedom struggle post the incarceration of her activist mother, due to an unanticipated demand made by Mahatma Gandhi to all Indian families to give one family member for the independence movement. Following Gandhi ji’s footsteps - Anjali’s mother practiced ‘Ahimsa’ ideology, engaged the family in Dalit activism, and inspired them to lead a simple life. In the process of assisting her mother in all her activism and social work, Anjali learned to overcome her prejudices and take over her mother’s work after she was jailed. Contributing in her little capacity, this tale of the struggle and tenacity of a young girl is wonderfully chronicled.

Why I am Atheist and Other Works by Bhagat Singh

The stalwart of the Indian freedom struggle and an idol for many, Comrade Bhagat Singh revolutionised the way people think about freedom. Well-read and opinionated, he went into a deep train of thought after a serious discussion with a friend on the realities of life and the existence of God. This book is an anthology of 18 of his valued writings from within the walls of prison and outside it, which show us the resolve in his words, and the bravery in his acts subsequently. The freedom fighters' anecdotes enlighten us on ways to survive in life despite tumultuous circumstances, loss, and despair.

The Story of My Experiments with Truth: And Autobiography by M. K. Gandhi

Marking the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth and the impeccable contributions made by the man to the Indian freedom struggle, the book narrates the story of Gandhi's life. His nonviolent struggles against racism, violence, and colonialism in South Africa and India set him apart from society so much that when asked to write an autobiography midway through his career, he took it as an opportunity to explain himself. In his memoir, he presents his exemplary life as a reference to those who would want to follow in his footsteps.

Gumnaam Shaheed by Manish Kumar

The season one of the series recounts recounts the untold story of Shaheed Madanlal Dhingra and other activists who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. Shaheed Udham Singh who was hanged in Pentonville jail of London on 31 July 1940 is a long forgotten shaheed of India. This podcast uncovers the story of Shaheed Mandanlal Dhingra, his interactions with Savarkar, and his incarceration.

The Nanda Devi Mystery by Asiaville

The story deep-dives into the captivating account of the missing nuclear device that interlinks the histories of India and America. Combining state-of-the-art technology and spy mountaineering on the second-highest peak of India, an area off limits to all but the Indian Army, this espionage operation was a result of the dire consequences of the Cold War. This bone-chilling mystery will entice you with awe-inspiring accounts of the high-altitude mountaineers turned spies.

