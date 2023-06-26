Shaka Laka Boom Boom Actor Kinshuk Vaidya Files Harassment Complaint Against Alibaug Locals - Here's Why

Television actor Kinshuk Vaidya, known for shows like 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom' and 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', has accused the locals of Alibaug of harassing him and has lodged a complaint with the Alibaug Police. He stated that he was being troubled by the locals and the sarpanch of Nagaon as they want him to let go of a part of his property there for a wider road.

Vaidya stated that he owns an ancestral property in Nagaon, Alibaug, which has now been converted into a resort.

The actor stated that the sarpanch of Nagaon broke a gate of his property in a bid to harass him and he has now submitted the CCTV footage of the same to the cops.

Kinshuk Vaidya accuses Alibaug locals of harassment

According to a report in an entertainment portal, Kinshuk stated that the sarpanch of Nagaon, Nikhil Mayekar, instructed a person to break the staff gate of the resort with the help of a land mover.

Not just that, but he also said that the locals have been harassing him as they wanted a wider road which can be built only by passing through his property limits.

"I have faith in our country's judicial and law enforcement system. I want this harassment to stop," he said. A complaint has now been registered at the Alibaug police station and action will be taken against the miscreants.

About Kinshuk Vaidya

Kinshuk is best known for playing the role of Sanju as a child actor in 'Shaka Laka Boom Boom'.

Later, he went on to star in shows like 'Karn Sangini', 'Woh Toh Hai Albelaa', 'Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka', 'Jaat Na Poocho Prem Ki', 'Ishq Subhan Allah', and others.

