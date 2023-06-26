The Kerala Story Struggles For OTT Release, Director Sudipto Sen Feels Film Industry Has 'Ganged Up To Punish' Them

'The Kerala Story', directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, resulted into a storm at the box office and a political upheaval in the country when it released in theatres on May 5 this year. Despite the hullabaloo around the film, it managed to collect around a whopping Rs 250 crore, but as its theatrical run has finally come to an end, it is struggling to find an OTT platform.

People who missed watching the film in theatres have been waiting for it to go online, but even after almost two months since its release, there are no signs of the film's announcement on any OTT platform.

Director Sudipto Sen believes that the film is not being able to bag a good deal on OTT platforms because the film industry is upset about the success of 'The Kerala Story'.

No OTT platforms for The Kerala Story

During an interaction with an entertainment portal, Sen stated that the makers are still in talks with streaming giants to crack a "good workable deal" for 'The Kerala Story', but so far, they have not received any offer "worth considering".

"It seems the film industry has ganged up to punish us," he stated.

He went on to say that the humongous box office success of 'The Kerala Story' has not gone down well with many sections of the film industry and that they are now irked by the film and the makers.

"We have a feeling that a section of the entertainment industry has united to punish us for our success," Sen said.

The Kerala Story controversy

Ever since the trailer of 'The Kerala Story' was dropped online, several political leaders claimed that it was made with the intention of spreading hate against the Muslim community.

As the film finally released in theatres, it faced bans in states like West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, while several theatres in Kerala refused to screen it, citing threat of damage to property.

'The Kerala Story' is said to be based on the true stories of three women who were tricked and trafficked to the ISIS under the garb of love jihad.

The film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani and Siddhi Idnani in lead roles.