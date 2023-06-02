Adah Sharma reacts to The Kerala Story being called Islamophobic: 'Film is about exposing terrorism...'

Actress Adah Sharma has shot to newfound fame with her latest release 'The Kerala Story', which has created quite a stir in the country. The Sudipto Ghosh directorial, which has become one of the highest-grossing films of this year so far with over Rs 200 crore box office collection, has left the nation divided.



In an exclusive chat with The Free Press Journal, Adah opens up on life before and after 'The Kerala Story', controversies surrounding the film, receiving positive feedback as well as death threats and more.



The Kerala Story has been declared superhit, but people from the film fraternity have maintained their silence. Did anyone reach out to you in person though?



The footfall that our film has witnessed is huge and even in the third week we are going strong. The positivity for the film is something I haven't seen before. Yes, a lot of people from the industry reached out to me personally, telling me they loved the film, speaking in such detail about my performance. We don't live under dictatorship where people are compelled to react to everything. People show support the way they choose to.





While shooting The Kerala Story, did you or the team think that it would create such an uproar in the country?



I thought we might anger terrorist organisations since from the first line of the trailer to all the scenes in the film, we are referring to them using the name 'ISIS'.



The Kerala Story has resulted in protests and violence in the country. What do you have to say?



Violence has been prevalent in our country even before 2023 and before the conception of The Kerala Story. Thousands of girls have died, been raped, forcefully drugged and impregnated, been made suicide bombers and sex slaves. The Kerala Story is exposing this violence and spreading awareness.





People have also called the film Islamophobic...



People who have watched the film or people who have an agenda or ideology that doesn't allow them to support the film? Or people who haven't even watched the film yet? The Kerala Story is about exposing the terrorism nexus and terrorism has no religion.



You have been receiving death threats post the film. Are you not scared?



The girls, the real survivors, are so brave that they are doing interviews even now. Because of our film, they have got a voice. They are telling their stories. I don't think I have the right to be scared now.

How are you dealing with the trolling and negativity on the internet?

The positivity is so loud that it is actually drowning everything else away. The agenda of the film was to create awareness and to be the voice of so many untold stories.

Viewers were seen leaving the theatres numb after watching The Kerala Story. How difficult was it for you all to shoot those bone-chilling scenes?

Good to know that humanity exists. It will make you feel numb if you identify with the pain the girls went through. Yes, it was difficult to shoot. I honestly don’t even know how we shot some portions.



Do you think women related to your character of Shalini?



Girls from various geographical locations have reached out to me saying they identify with Shalini Unnikrishnan. From around the world -- America, Africa, London, Sweden. That's the beauty of cinema. You don't have to be from a certain place to feel one with a character.



Is The Kerala Story a turning point in your career?



I think nothing will ever be the same yet everything will be exactly as it was. I am blessed!