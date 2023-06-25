Netflix Faces Backlash for Reintroducing 'Titanic' Amid Recent Submarine Tragedy

Netflix is facing heavy criticism on social media following its decision to bring back the movie "Titanic" to its streaming platform, just days after the tragic sinking of the Titan tourist submersible, resulting in the loss of all five individuals on board.

While the trolling is mostly lighthearted in nature, it underscores the insensitivity exhibited by Netflix towards the recent tragedy. The ill-fated submarine met its demise in the North Atlantic Ocean, near the wreckage of the legendary Titanic, on June 18.

Undeniably, featuring "Titanic" on the streaming platform is a calculated move by the entertainment giant, given the film's enduring popularity and ability to captivate audiences.

However, Netflix's swift decision to reintroduce the movie in such close proximity to the Titan submarine disaster has been met with accusations of insensitivity. The narrative of the film revolves around a sinking ship, which could potentially trigger distress among viewers when watched so soon after a real-life catastrophe.

In response to Netflix's move, one user commented, "Netflix just couldn't stop themselves, huh?" Another expressed, "This time is so wrong." A third user remarked, "Netflix saw the opportunity and wasted no time."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Although Netflix has refrained from commenting on the trolling, it is likely that the company is aware of the backlash it has received. In light of the criticism, the streaming giant may opt to remove "Titanic" from its library temporarily or delay its return to the platform.

On Thursday, OceanGate Expeditions, the company that owned the ill-fated submarine, announced that all five passengers aboard the submersible were presumed deceased. This announcement followed the US Coast Guard's earlier report that a remote-operated vehicle had discovered a debris field near the Titanic wreckage.

According to the US Coast Guard, the submarine suffered a "catastrophic implosion," resulting in its loss. Rear Admiral John Mauger revealed during a press conference that the Horizon Artic vessel's remote operating vehicle (ROV) located the tail cone of the Titan submersible approximately 1600ft away from the bow of the Titanic wreckage. Additional debris, consistent with a catastrophic failure of the pressure chamber, was also discovered.

As Netflix faces the ramifications of its decision, the streaming giant may need to reevaluate its content release strategy to ensure greater sensitivity and respect towards real-world tragedies.