Sweet Home S2, Celebrity, Mask Girl: Most Anticipated Upcoming Korean Shows and Movies On Netflix

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
Streaming giant Netflix, at a recent global fan event gave K-drama fans a sneak peek at upcoming shows and movies. Have a look at them
Instagram-Netflix
Sweet Home is returning with Season 2, which will take place in a totally new setting.
D.P Season 2, a sequel to South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series.
The Believer 2 revolving around a drug investigation is the last in the list of sequels.
The new titles include Celebirty, a thriller K-drama featuring Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, Lee Dong-gun and Jun Hyo-seong.
Mask Girl
A Time Called You
Song of the Bandits
Daily Dose Of Sunshine
Ballerina
Historical K-Drama Gyeongseong Creature
Thanks For Reading!