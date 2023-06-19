Sweet Home S2, Celebrity, Mask Girl: Most Anticipated Upcoming Korean Shows and Movies On Netflix

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023

Streaming giant Netflix, at a recent global fan event gave K-drama fans a sneak peek at upcoming shows and movies. Have a look at them

Instagram-Netflix

Sweet Home is returning with Season 2, which will take place in a totally new setting.

D.P Season 2, a sequel to South Korean Netflix Original crime-drama series.

The Believer 2 revolving around a drug investigation is the last in the list of sequels.

The new titles include Celebirty, a thriller K-drama featuring Park Gyu-young, Kang Min-hyuk, Lee Chung-ah, Lee Dong-gun and Jun Hyo-seong.

Mask Girl

A Time Called You

Song of the Bandits

Daily Dose Of Sunshine

Ballerina

Historical K-Drama Gyeongseong Creature

