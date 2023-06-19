BTS' V Shocks ARMY As He Reveals About 'Inappropriate' Videos Of J-Hope

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 19, 2023
BTS’ V aka Kim Taehyung revealed during an interaction with ARMY that he possesses intriguing videos of his groupmate J-Hope.
Photos From Twitter & Pinterest
The K-Pop group has captured numerous moments together since their debut in 2010, but not all of them have been revealed.
Taehyung confessed that he has "inappropriate" videos of J-Hope that he almost shared but ultimately refrained from doing so.
In a chat on the Weverse platform, Taehyung received a comment from a fan expressing their longing for J-Hope.
Taehyung asked if he should be sharing video of J-Hope, who is currently serving in the military, to alleviate ARMY's sadness.
However, due to the nature of the content, Taehyung apologized to fans and explained that he couldn't upload any of the videos.
He assured fans that he would make it up to them and promised to share a video of J-Hope once he found an appropriate one.
The revelation left fans curious about the content of the "inappropriate" videos and eager to see what J-Hope was doing in them.
