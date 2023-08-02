Shah Rukh Khan's Witty Response To Anand Mahindra's ‘This Hero Is 57’ Comment Wins The Internet

Bollywood's superstar Shah Rukh Khan has always been known for his charm and eloquence, both on-screen and off-screen. As always, he has proved his wit when he responded to a compliment from renowned businessman and Mahindra Group Chairman, Anand Mahindra, on Twitter.

On Wednesday, Anand Mahindra took to the social media platform to praise Shah Rukh's energy in the dance track 'Zinda Banda' from his upcoming film, 'Jawan'.

The businessman praised the actor's seemingly age-defying energy at 57, calling it a defiance of gravitational forces.

SRK's RESPONSE TO HIS TWEET

To this flattering tweet, Shah Rukh Khan graciously replied, "@anandmahindra Life is so short and fast sir, just trying to keep up with it. Try & entertain as many as you can, whatever it takes --- laugh, cry, shake, or fly.. hopefully, make some swim with stars, dream for a few moments of joy!"

This witty and heartfelt response by Shah Rukh instantly won the hearts of his fans, who flooded the comments section with admiration.

One fan described him as 'Zinda Banda Powering Youth', while another proclaimed him as the 'Greatest of all times'.

ABOUT THE SONG

'Zinda Banda' is the first track from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan', in which he showcases his dancing prowess and energetic persona to the audience after a considerable hiatus from the silver screen.

The film marks Shah Rukh's debut collaboration with talented Tamil director Atlee, making it a highly anticipated project for both Bollywood and South Indian cinema enthusiasts.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, 'Jawan' also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles. With such a stellar cast and promising dance numbers, the film is already generating significant buzz among cinephiles.

The wait for 'Jawan' will soon be over, as the movie is scheduled to hit the theaters on September 7. It is set to release in three languages - Tamil, Hindi, and Telugu - to cater to a broader audience base and make Shah Rukh's charm accessible to fans across India.

SHAH RUKH KHAN'S UPCOMING PROJECTS

After 'Jawan', the King of Bollywood will grace the silver screen once again with 'Dunki', directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. Sharing the screen with him will be the talented actress Taapsee Pannu, adding more excitement to this upcoming project.