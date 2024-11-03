 Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So Breathless But...' (VIDEO)
Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, with fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Mumbai, where he made the surprising revelation that he has quit smoking after many years. Discussing the side effects of quitting, Khan said, "I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 07:23 PM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on Saturday, November 2, with his fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Bandra, Mumbai, where he surprisingly revealed that he has quit smoking after many years, much to the delight of his fans.

In a video from the event shared by his fan club on X, Shah Rukh said, "There's a good thing - I'm not smoking anymore, guys. "

Furthermore, talking about the side-effects of quitting smoking, Khan said, "I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok."

Check out the video:

article-image

This year, SRK skipped his usual ritual of greeting fans from the balcony of his residence, Mannat, in Bandra. After the event, Khan shared a photo on his social media and expressed gratitude to his fans.

He wrote, "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn't, sending you all my love." In the photo, the Pathaan actor is seen striking his iconic open-arms pose.

article-image

At the event, Shah Rukh also shared that he has chopped of his signature long hair for King, which will also feature his daughter Suhana Khan in the lead role. The film will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

In an old interview, Khan revealed that he smoked 100 cigarettes a day. "I don’t drink water. I have about 30 cups of black coffee and I have a six-pack.” He jokingly remarked, “The less I take care of myself, the more I get taken care of," he told India Today.

article-image

On the work front, Khan was last seen in Dunki, starring Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal among others.

