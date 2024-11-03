Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, and heavy police bandobast was deployed outside his palatial residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.As a gesture of gratitude, SRK sent out food boxes for the cops who were stationed outside his house from the early hours of Saturday till late in the night.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet in which members from SRK's team can be seen handing out several food and refreshment boxes to the Mumbai Police personnel outside Mannat. Fans lauded the gesture and praised SRK for supporting the cops as they guarded his mansion.

Latest: King SRK’s team send food containers to Mumbai Police. King for a reason. @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/xcTHX4rEra — Nidhi (@SrkianNidhiii) November 2, 2024

SRK skipped his birthday ritual of stepping out of Mannat and waving at the sea of fans this year, owing to security reasons. The area around his house was barricaded and cops did not allow crowd to gather in the area, in a bid to maintain law and order.

However, SRK made sure to celebrate his birthday with his fans by organising a special event for them in the city. He was seen interacting with them at the event and sharing anecdotes from his personal and professional life, and he also danced to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan to entertain his fans.

Later, he shared a photo on his Instagram handle striking his signature pose with his fans in the background. "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love," he captioned the photo.

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, and it is scheduled to go on floors early next year.