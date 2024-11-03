 Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, and heavy police bandobast was deployed outside his palatial residence, Mannat, in Mumbai. As a gesture of gratitude, SRK sent out food boxes for the cops who were stationed outside his house from the early hours of Saturday till late in the night.

Sachin TUpdated: Sunday, November 03, 2024, 01:27 PM IST
article-image

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2, and heavy police bandobast was deployed outside his palatial residence, Mannat, in Mumbai.As a gesture of gratitude, SRK sent out food boxes for the cops who were stationed outside his house from the early hours of Saturday till late in the night.

A video of the same has now gone viral on the internet in which members from SRK's team can be seen handing out several food and refreshment boxes to the Mumbai Police personnel outside Mannat. Fans lauded the gesture and praised SRK for supporting the cops as they guarded his mansion.

SRK skipped his birthday ritual of stepping out of Mannat and waving at the sea of fans this year, owing to security reasons. The area around his house was barricaded and cops did not allow crowd to gather in the area, in a bid to maintain law and order.

Read Also
The Academy Celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's 59th Birthday With Iconic K3G Scene Featuring Jaya Bachchan,...
article-image

However, SRK made sure to celebrate his birthday with his fans by organising a special event for them in the city. He was seen interacting with them at the event and sharing anecdotes from his personal and professional life, and he also danced to the beats of Jhoome Jo Pathaan to entertain his fans.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde To Kick Off Poll Campaign From Today, To Hold 2 Rallies In Mumbai
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
Nagaland to Implement NEP By 2025 Academic Year
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
'I Was Not At My Best': Rohit Sharma's Brually Honest Admission After Team India Suffer Embarrassing 3-0 Whitewash
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State
Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In Decomposed State

Later, he shared a photo on his Instagram handle striking his signature pose with his fans in the background. "Thank you for coming over and making my evening special… my love to everyone who made it for my birthday. And for those who couldn’t, sending you all my love," he captioned the photo.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Mother-In-Law Savita Chibber At Dubai Event, Adorable Video Goes Viral
article-image

On the work front, SRK will be next seen in King, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film will also star his daughter Suhana Khan, and it is scheduled to go on floors early next year.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In...

Kannada Director Guruprasad Dies By Suicide At Bengaluru Home Amid Financial Crises, Body Found In...

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

Shah Rukh Khan Sends Food Boxes To Mumbai Police As They Guard Mannat On His 59th Birthday (VIDEO)

Chunky Panday Reveals How He Got His Big Break: 'Was Thrown Out Of Offices, Got First Film In 5-Star...

Chunky Panday Reveals How He Got His Big Break: 'Was Thrown Out Of Offices, Got First Film In 5-Star...

'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After...

'Broke My Phone In Anger': Nora Fatehi Recalls Being Rejected By YRF, Says The Films Flopped After...

Margot Robbie Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley

Margot Robbie Welcomes First Baby With Husband Tom Ackerley