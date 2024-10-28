 Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Mother-In-Law Savita Chibber At Dubai Event, Adorable Video Goes Viral
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was caught in an adorable moment as he danced with his mother-in-law Sunita Chibber at an event in Dubai on Sunday. In a viral video, he can be seen holding her hand and dancing as the audience cheered, making her blush. SRK also performed the hook step of Jhoome Jo Pathaan at the event.

Sachin TUpdated: Monday, October 28, 2024, 11:05 AM IST
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was caught in an adorable moment as he danced with his mother-in-law Sunita Chibber at an event in Dubai on Sunday. Video of the two sharing a moment has now gone viral on the internet, with fans gushing over his bond with Gauri Khan's mother.

SRK attended the Dyavol mega-event in Dubai on Sunday, and during one segment, he invited his mother-in-law on an elevated stage as music played in the background. He was seen holding her hand and grooving along with her, and while the audience cheered, she was seen blushing as well.

Gauri seemingly gave the event a miss, but the other members of the Khan family, including Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, attended it and were seen enjoying to the fullest.

SRK also showed off his moves as he performed the hookstep of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose, sending his fans into a tizzy.

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh had shared how Gauri's family was against their relationship when they fell in love in their teens, but her mother was always warm to him, right from the start. Savita Chibber too had said that while Gauri's father and brother were initially against their union, the superstar eventually won the entire family's heart. SRK and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 after dating for six years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen sharing the screen with none other than his own daughter, Suhana Khan. Their film has tentatively been titled 'King', and it is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

SRK flaunted his salt and pepper look which he will be reportedly sporting in the film at the Dubai event. While not much has been revealed yet, if reports are to be believed, the actor will play an assassin in the film.

