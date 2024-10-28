Shah Rukh Khan Dances With Mother-In-Law Savita Chibber At Dubai Event, Adorable Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was caught in an adorable moment as he danced with his mother-in-law Sunita Chibber at an event in Dubai on Sunday. Video of the two sharing a moment has now gone viral on the internet, with fans gushing over his bond with Gauri Khan's mother.

SRK attended the Dyavol mega-event in Dubai on Sunday, and during one segment, he invited his mother-in-law on an elevated stage as music played in the background. He was seen holding her hand and grooving along with her, and while the audience cheered, she was seen blushing as well.

Moments: Shah Rukh Khan grooving with mother in law Savita Chibber at DYAVOLX Party ♥️ pic.twitter.com/y6nitc3zM4 — ℣ (@Vamp_Combatant) October 28, 2024

Gauri seemingly gave the event a miss, but the other members of the Khan family, including Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan, attended it and were seen enjoying to the fullest.

SRK also showed off his moves as he performed the hookstep of Jhoome Jo Pathaan, and struck his signature arms-wide-open pose, sending his fans into a tizzy.

Here's another HQ video of megastar Shah Rukh Khan dancing on Jhoome jo Pathaan at SKY 2.0 dubai night. His energy is beyond imagination. pic.twitter.com/fp6f80ps2k — Aamir Khan (@AAMIRSRKs45) October 27, 2024

In an earlier interview, Shah Rukh had shared how Gauri's family was against their relationship when they fell in love in their teens, but her mother was always warm to him, right from the start. Savita Chibber too had said that while Gauri's father and brother were initially against their union, the superstar eventually won the entire family's heart. SRK and Gauri tied the knot in 1991 after dating for six years.

It's rare, but we can see Aryan smiling on some occasions 🤭 today you were the reason for all this success, keep shining and I can't wait to see your work as a director 😊 congratulations you deserve it 👏🏼#AryanKhan #ShahRukhKhan #DyavolX #DyavolAfterParty pic.twitter.com/gExzaoBlVj — TeraFarzi_Pyaar🇧🇷🇮🇳❤️ (@SRKajolBrasil) October 28, 2024

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen sharing the screen with none other than his own daughter, Suhana Khan. Their film has tentatively been titled 'King', and it is being directed by Sujoy Ghosh.

SRK flaunted his salt and pepper look which he will be reportedly sporting in the film at the Dubai event. While not much has been revealed yet, if reports are to be believed, the actor will play an assassin in the film.