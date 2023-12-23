 Shah Rukh Khan Mentions Being 'Age Honest' In Dunki: I Am 58 Now, And I Feel I Should Do Age-Centric Roles
Dunki has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani

Sachin TUpdated: Saturday, December 23, 2023, 12:09 AM IST
Recently, Shah Rukh Khan appeared in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, one of the highly awaited Bollywood films of the year. His character in this comedy-drama undergoes aging, and in a recent interview, Khan discussed the importance of age-appropriateness for his character of Hardy Singh. He also revealed interesting details about his character Vikram Rathod in Jawan.

During a conversation with Box Office Worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan shared insights into taking on roles that revolve around age. He shares, "I am 58 now, and I feel I should do age-centric roles now. Jawan was more like a commercial, 'in-your-face' kind of character. I won't call it a caricature, but it was an over-the-top old person. In Dunki, he is very real. And to be a certain age and span that many years is very interesting. I would say I have been 'age honest' for the first time in Dunki. It's more close to my age. And I think I have tried to play it as real as possible."

Dunki marks the inaugural association between SRK and Hirani, featuring a cast that includes Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The movie, centered around the concept of donkey flight, hit theaters on December 21st. SRK's preceding film, Jawan, achieved significant commercial success. Not many people know but Hirani had first approached SRK for the role of Munnabhai in his debut venture Munnabhai M.B.B.S. Since then, fans and both the creative powerhouses have waited eagerly to collaborate together.

