 Sunil Grover Raves Over Brother Anil's Performance In Dunki, Says, "You Make Us Proud"
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentSunil Grover Raves Over Brother Anil's Performance In Dunki, Says, "You Make Us Proud"

Sunil Grover Raves Over Brother Anil's Performance In Dunki, Says, "You Make Us Proud"

In Dunki, Anil portrayed the character of Balli, who is a friend of SRK's character, Hardy

ANIUpdated: Thursday, December 21, 2023, 10:20 PM IST
article-image

Actor and comedian Sunil Grover on Thursday penned down a heartfelt note for brother Anil Grover in his film 'Dunki' co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, released today.

Taking to Instagram, Sunil shared a poster of 'Dunki' which he captioned, "'Dunki' day today. Every SRK sir's movie has been special to me. And this one is made by my favourite director Mr. Raj Kumar Hirani. It can't get bigger. And this one has one more AND, and that is, my younger brother Anil Grover is part of this film. Look at the poster you will know ;). Mere Rabba!! It can't be more special."

Read Also
Pune: Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' Release Turns Into A Festival - VIDEOS & PHOTOS
article-image

"With a grateful and happy heart I am going to watch it today. @anilgroverhere welcome to this beautiful world of cinema and entertainment. Have a fun ride. God bless you. You make us proud. looking forward!! Main toh lutt putt gaya @vickykaushal09 @boman_irani sir @taapsee @castingchhabra @vikramkochhar and the entire team of Dunki," he added.

Anil played the role of Balli in 'Dunki' SRK's character Hardy's friend.

Soon after he shared the post, Sunil's friends and fans swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Anil commented, "Thank you Bhaiya for your wishes, blessings & constant support always. Grateful to the entire team who helped me realise this dream." Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Read Also
50 Minutes Of Dunki Live-Streamed From Theatre On Social Media, Uploader 'Abuses' Shah Rukh Khan's...
article-image

At one of the events in Dubai, SRK described 'Dunki' as his best film.

"So when I made Jawan, I thought I made a film for boys and girls but I didn't make anything for myself, then I made Dunki. So this is my film. This film is very close to my heart. When I was doing Pathaan, many people who write about films, those who apparently know about films more than the filmmakers, were saying what kind of roles I was doing, so I really felt that I should do films that come from my heart and this includes all the films that I did this year. I started the year with Pathaan, which was always ladies first, and I want to end the year with a film for myself. So, please watch Dunki on December 21. Everyone will find something in the film that will touch their heart. The film will make you laugh also," he said.

The film marks SRK's first collaboration with Hirani and Taapsee.

Read Also
Dunki Review: Shah Rukh Khan’s Film Is Too Preachy, Deals With Serious Identity Crisis
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Takes Over As The New Captain, Replacing Munawar Faruqui

Bigg Boss 17: Isha Malviya Takes Over As The New Captain, Replacing Munawar Faruqui

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol And Others Attend Producer Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Kajol And Others Attend Producer Anand Pandit's 60th Birthday Bash

Sunil Grover Raves Over Brother Anil's Performance In Dunki, Says, "You Make Us Proud"

Sunil Grover Raves Over Brother Anil's Performance In Dunki, Says,

Actor Sahil Khan Moves Bombay High Court To Quash FIR In Lion Book Betting Scandal

Actor Sahil Khan Moves Bombay High Court To Quash FIR In Lion Book Betting Scandal

Robert De Niro Expresses A Desire For His Young Daughter Gia To Be Fluent In Chinese And English

Robert De Niro Expresses A Desire For His Young Daughter Gia To Be Fluent In Chinese And English