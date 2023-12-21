50 Minutes Of Dunki Live-Streamed From Theatre On Social Media, Uploader 'Abuses' Shah Rukh Khan's Entry |

As Shah Rukh Khan’s latest film Dunki hit the big screens on Thursday, several fans thronged to theatres to watch early shows. A section of movie-goers took to social media and shared reviews of the film as well. However a notorious account on X, formerly Twitter named ‘Dunki Premier’ live-streamed 50 minutes of the film from the theatre.

A #Salaar fan live streamed #Dunki movie on Twitter from the theatre. The user @/DunkiPremier can be heard abusing at Shahrukh Khan's entry. Now the live stream has been removed from Twitter. I have screen recording, can't share due to copyright violation. pic.twitter.com/LRWCaxsg3j — Abhishek (@AbhishekSay) December 21, 2023

As per a screenshot that is going viral, the X user attended an early morning show and live-streamed the Rajkumar Hirani directorial for its over 300 followers. However, the clip went viral in no time and garnered over 150,000 views in an hour. It now appears that the post has been taken down by X.

Meanwhile, fans across India gathered outside theatres with great fervour to watch Dunki on the day of its release with 'dhol', 'nagada', and fireworks. Some were seen in Santa Claus costumes holding film posters as the film arrived around Christmas.

The film's first show in India was at 5.55 am at Mumbai's iconic single-screen theatre, Gaiety Galaxy, which was nothing short of a celebration. A big cutout of SRK was also spotted at the venue.

Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani and also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. It has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Earlier this year, Shah Rukh Khan had two more releases which were blockbusters - Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan and Atlee’s Jawan, the latter becoming the biggest entertainer of Hindi cinema breaking all records so far.