Dunki Release: Stampede-Like Situation Outside Mumbai Cinema Hall To Watch Shah Rukh Khan’s Film |

Shah Rukh Khan’s third film of 2023 Dunki finally hit the big screens on Thursday. Fans of the actor thronged cinema halls to watch their favourite superstar on the big screen once again. Keeping the usual celebratory rituals in mind, admirers of King Khan assembled outside theatres and kickstarted the release day with fireworks, and dhol.

As videos of the same went viral on social media, one clip shows a massive crowd outside a Mumbai theatre, which resembles a stampede-like situation as many rushed to enter the premises to watch the film.

Watch the video below.

VIDEO | Fans of actor @iamsrk line up outside a cinema hall in #Mumbai to watch the first day, first show of his new movie 'Dunki'.#Dunki pic.twitter.com/VrIq2NrIVK — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

Here are some more visuals of fans celebrating Dunki release across India. These include Delhi and Pune, besides Mumbai.

Feeling touched by the overwhelming love and enthusiasm from fans for the movie, Shah Rukh expressed his gratitude to X, saying, "Thank you, guys and girls! Have a great show, and I hope you all thoroughly enjoy #Dunki."

Thank u guys and girls have a good show and hope u all get entertained by #Dunki. https://t.co/y9arzwZBHs — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 21, 2023

Dunki showcases a diverse ensemble of characters skillfully brought to life by a cast of exceptionally talented actors, including Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Presented by JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films, this heartwarming tale is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's first partnership with both Rajkumar Hirani and Taapsee Pannu.

Crafted by the writing prowess of Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, Dunki unfolds as a poignant narrative of four friends embarking on a transformative journey to foreign lands in pursuit of their dreams. Rooted in genuine life experiences.

Dunki weaves a captivating saga of love and friendship, skillfully intertwining disparate stories with both humorous and touching moments, providing profound answers to life's challenges.