 Dunki Promotions: Hundreds Of Drones Light Up Dubai Sky With Shah Rukh Khan's Signature Pose (WATCH)
The official trailer of the film was played at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, followed by a special drone show as a part of the film's promotion.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Wednesday, December 20, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama film 'Dunki'.

On Tuesday, the official trailer of the film was played at the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa, followed by a special drone show as a part of the film's promotion.

Fans gathered in large numbers to watch the moment in SRK's presence.

During the show, a number of drones light up the sky.

Patterns varied from Shah Rukh Khan's name to 'Dunki' title, an aeroplane and the actor's signature open arms pose were made in the sky by the drones.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

The 'Chak De India' actor's fan club SRK universe shared a number of pictures and videos from the grand event.

article-image

SRK donned a black T-shirt and matching denim paired with a red jacket and black sunglasses. SRK looked uber cool while he promoted the film in Dubai.

Apart from the 'Don' actor, the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani and the writer Abhijat Joshi were also present at the event.

Take a look:

Talking about 'Dunki', apart from SRK, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in the lead roles.

article-image

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train sets the tone for the adventure that lies ahead.

The video introduces the whimsical characters, starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends--Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli--all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

article-image

