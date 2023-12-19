Dunki Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping Amount

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return to the silver screens for the third time this year with his upcoming film, Dunki. It is scheduled to release on December 21, Thursday, and the advance bookings have already begun in full swing.

SRK served two major blockbusters this year and his fans are excited to see if he will continue his Rs 1000 crore streak with Dunki. With the advance bookings for the film now open, people are making sure to get their hands on the tickets of Dunki before the theatres go housefull, as they happened during Pathaan and Jawan releases.

While the tickets for Dunki mostly fall in the range of Rs 200 to Rs 450 on an average, with a little research we have found out the price of the most expensive ticket for the film in Mumbai.

The costliest ticket of Dunki is priced at whopping Rs 2,500, and much to the surprise of people, the tickets are almost sold out. The Rs 2500 tickets are available at Maison PVR in Jio World Drive, BKC.

With just two days left for its release, fans of SRK are making sure to give the star yet another superhit film and end the year with a bang for him. SRK's Pathaan was the first blockbuster of 2023, and as a mid-year surprise, he released Jawan for his fans.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first ever collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

During a recent promotional event in Dubai, SRK called Dunki his "favourite film till date". He mentioned that while he did Pathaan and Jawan for his fans, he decided to take up and work on Dunki primarily for himself, and the film is something which Hirani has never made until now.