WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Almost Gets Pulled Into Crowd As Fan Refuses To Leave His Hand During Dunki Event

The Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, is all set to return to the theatres with his third film of the year, Dunki, and he has already kickstarted the promotions of his film. On Sunday, he visited Dubai to promote Dunki and hosted a mega event for his fans, sending them into a tizzy.

Several photos and videos from the event have now surfaced on the internet, and in one of them, the superstar can be seen almost getting pulled into the crowd by his fans.

In the video, SRK can be seen greeting and shaking hands with the sea of fans gathered to catch one glimpse of their favourite actor. However, as he shook hands with the people, a fan grabbed his hand and refused to let him go, and the actor can be seen trying hard to not lose his balance and set his hand free.

His guards then came to his rescue, and requested the fans to not grab his hand or try to pull him down.

SRK looked dapper in a black t-shirt, jeans and a leather jacket, and he completed his look with matching sunglasses.

During the event, he danced to the tunes of his songs Lutt Putt Gaya and O Maahi from Dunki, and also thanked people for all the love that came his way in 2023.

Meanwhile, Dunki is set to hit the silver screens on December 21, and it marks SRK's first collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani. It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, and others in key roles.

At the event, SRK was heard telling the crowd that his first film of the year Pathaan was for all his fans who were waiting to witness him on the silver screens, his second film Jawan was for all the women of the country, and now Dunki is something which he is doing for himself.