 Dunki: CBFC Asks Makers To Add Suicide Warning, Make Other Changes In Shah Rukh Khan's Film - Details Inside
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDunki: CBFC Asks Makers To Add Suicide Warning, Make Other Changes In Shah Rukh Khan's Film - Details Inside

Dunki: CBFC Asks Makers To Add Suicide Warning, Make Other Changes In Shah Rukh Khan's Film - Details Inside

As per the official certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the total runtime of Dunki is 2 hours 41 minutes.

Sagarika Choudhary Updated: Sunday, December 17, 2023, 10:58 AM IST
article-image
A still from Dunki trailer | YouTube

After proving to the world that he is the undisputed king of Bollywood with two of his mega blockbusters this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his third film of 2023 -- Dunki. With its release around the corner, the Censor Board has suggested some changes and modifications to the film, and the final runtime has also been revealed.

As per the official certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the total runtime of Dunki is 2 hours 41 minutes.

The film did not have to undergo much changes and cuts if the CBFC certificate is to go by, however, the board suggested a couple of modifications here and there.

An anti-smoking health warning has been asked to be inserted at the beginning and middle of the film. Apart from that, a statutory warning stating "Suicide is not a solution to any problems" has been asked to be flashed on the silver screen during a crucial scene in the film.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan Ahead Of Dunki Release; Video...
article-image

The trailer of Dunki showed a man setting himself on fire and the Censor Board has now asked the makers to add the suicide warning during that particular scene.

"Modified suitably the visuals of Hardy in uniform when on a horse during his wedding," the certificate mentions, dropping key hints about Shah Rukh Khan's character in Dunki.

Read Also
700 Shah Rukh Khan Fans In Pune Gear Up For 'Dunki' First-Day Celebrations
article-image

Besides, a certain word has also been changed to "immigrants" in the course of the film. Apart from that, the makers have been asked to submit documentary evidence for the statistics and claims mentioned at the end of the film.

Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, and it will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's mega actioner, Salaar, which has been scheduled to release the next day.

Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, and the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.

Read Also
'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Genelia Calls Riteish Deshmukh 'The Greatest Man In Entire Universe', Pens Sweet Note On His...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Rubina Dilaik & Abhinav Shukla Welcome Twin Baby Girls? Trainer Congratulates New Parents But Edits...

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

Matthew Perry Was 'Angry, Mean' Due To Nicotine Lollipops, Ketamine In Days Before His Death

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men

12 Best OTT Performances Of 2023: From Kareena Kapoor In Jaane Jaan To Babil Khan In The Railway Men