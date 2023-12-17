Dunki: CBFC Asks Makers To Add Suicide Warning, Make Other Changes In Shah Rukh Khan's Film - Details Inside

A still from Dunki trailer | YouTube

After proving to the world that he is the undisputed king of Bollywood with two of his mega blockbusters this year, Shah Rukh Khan is all set to return with his third film of 2023 -- Dunki. With its release around the corner, the Censor Board has suggested some changes and modifications to the film, and the final runtime has also been revealed.

As per the official certificate issued by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the total runtime of Dunki is 2 hours 41 minutes.

The film did not have to undergo much changes and cuts if the CBFC certificate is to go by, however, the board suggested a couple of modifications here and there.

An anti-smoking health warning has been asked to be inserted at the beginning and middle of the film. Apart from that, a statutory warning stating "Suicide is not a solution to any problems" has been asked to be flashed on the silver screen during a crucial scene in the film.

The trailer of Dunki showed a man setting himself on fire and the Censor Board has now asked the makers to add the suicide warning during that particular scene.

"Modified suitably the visuals of Hardy in uniform when on a horse during his wedding," the certificate mentions, dropping key hints about Shah Rukh Khan's character in Dunki.

Besides, a certain word has also been changed to "immigrants" in the course of the film. Apart from that, the makers have been asked to submit documentary evidence for the statistics and claims mentioned at the end of the film.

Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, and it will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's mega actioner, Salaar, which has been scheduled to release the next day.

Dunki marks SRK's first collaboration with ace filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, and the film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in key roles.