Shah Rukh Khan Visits Shirdi Sai Baba Temple With Daughter Suhana Khan Ahead Of Dunki Release; Video Goes Viral

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi to seek blessings with his daughter, actress Suhana Khan, on Thursday (December 14), ahead of the release of his much-awaited film Dunki. His visit to the temple comes just a couple of days after he offered prayers at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. Several pictures and videos of the actor from Shirdi have surfaced on social media platforms.

A video shared by ANI shows Suhana wearing a pastel-coloured salwar suit, patiently waiting for her father to exit the car. Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is dressed in a white t-shirt paired with a black jacket and cap.

The actor is also seen shaking hands with the shrine authorities, drawing the attention of several fans who gathered to get his glimpse and greet him.

Shah Rukh achieved great success with two blockbuster films, Pathaan and Jawan, this year. Now, he is poised to complete a hat-trick with the upcoming release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is dedicated to ensuring the film's smooth entry into cinemas later this month on December 21.

On December 12, the actor visited Vaishno Devi temple to seek blessings. In addition to the renowned shrine, Shah Rukh made a visit to the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai earlier this year, accompanied by his younger son AbRam. Before the release of Jawan, Shah Rukh also paid a visit to the sacred Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirumala.

VIDEO | Bollywood actor @iamsrk visited Mata Vaishno Devi shrine earlier today. pic.twitter.com/HbjW0YczUC — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 12, 2023

Suhana's acting debut

This year has also been special to Shah Rukh because of Suhana's acting debut. She starred in Zoya Akhtar's The Archies in which she played the role of Veronica.

The film also stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, Dot, and Yuvraj Menda. It released on Netflix on December 7. Suhana received mixed reviews from fans and critics for her performance in the film. While some lauded her screen presence and confidence, others brutally trolled Suhana for her 'bad acting.'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is gearing up for the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The trailer of the much-awaited film was officially shared by the makers recently and it instantly went viral on social media.

The trailer unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a ride through the Dunki route - the path these friends embark on to reach their destination. Towards the end of the trailer, Shah Rukh's character is also seen in an older avatar.

The film is slated to release worldwide on December 21, 2023.