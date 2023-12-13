Soni Razdan Defends Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor's Talent Amid The Archies Nepotism Debate | Photo Via Instagram

Ever since Zoya Akhtar's The Archies recently premiered on Netflix, it has sparked a discussion on nepotism in the film industry. This marked Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debuts. Soni Razdan, Alia Bhatt's mother, has defended the star kid's talent amid the nepotism debate on social media.

Soni commented to a recent Instagram post by Freddy Birdy that read, “The people who moan on and on social media about nepotism are people whose parents had careers they would want to stay a million miles away from.”

Check it out:

She commented on how dentist’s children don’t face flak for becoming dentists. “Does a child have first right of refusal to a parent’s profession ? Dentists children never seem to get any flack for becoming dentists … also I totally get the feeling. I was an outsider too trying to break in. Wisest words I ever heard were - the world doesn’t owe you a living. If you can’t deal with what it entails find another profession," read her comment.

She also mentioned that star kids 'have a lot of expectations' riding on them. "But yes it’s hard to see someone get a role you could have had and done a better job with. But it won’t last if you don’t have ‘it’. And again as I said .. this is the nature of the beast. Best to stay away if it’s so hard to deal with," added Soni.