 Video: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Ahead Of Dunki Release (WATCH)
This year has witnessed the reigning superstar visit a lot of temples and places of religious importance, prior to the release of his films Pathaan, Jawan and now, Dunki

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 12, 2023, 10:11 AM IST
article-image

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's faith and belief in the higher power requires no explanation. Even more so when it comes to his religious tolerance. Bearing a leap of faith in his large heart, the actor is often seen visiting places of religious and spiritual importance before he embarks on his professional endeavours.

Having delivered two gigantic blockbusters in Pathaan and Jawan in 2023, the actor is now set to complete a hat-trick with the release of Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki and Khan is leaving no stone unturned, in ensuring the film's seamless foray into cinemas, later this month, on December 21st, 2023.

In order to seek divine intervention and guidance in ensuring his film's success, the actor and his team were spotted visiting the holy Mata Vaishno Devi shrine, as per a video shared by PTI India.

Take a look below.

article-image

It may be noted that Khan had also payed a visit to the holy shrine, earlier this year, prior to the music launch of Atlee's Jawan, which was scheduled to be held in Chennai.

Apart from the famed shrine, the actor has also visited the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal, earlier this year, following the success of Jawan, where he was spotted with younger son AbRam. Prior to the release of Jawan, Khan had also visited the holy Tirupati Balaji temple in Tirupati.

In an uncanny co-incidence, the actor had visited Vaishno Devi, exactly a year ago today, as Pathaan was inching closer towards release day.

Check out this post where the actor is seen sporting the tilak and posing with a fan.

His upcoming release Dunki also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochchar, Anil Grover and Boman Irani in supporting roles.

article-image

