'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a teaser of his film Dunki's upcoming track 'O Maahi' on early Monday morning.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 5: O Maahi', SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a teaser of the song which he captioned, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi....feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The 13-second teaser features SRK standing in a desert and doing his signature pose. He donned an all-black outfit.

Sab poochte hain Iss liye bata raha hoon. Dunki ka matlab hota hai apno se door rehna….aur jab apne paas ho toh bas lagta hai qayamat tak uske saath hi rahein. O Maahi O Maahi. Feel the love before sun sets on the horizon today.



— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2023

The clip also reads, "Promo version. The film has a different version." Sung by Arijit Singh, the official release date of the song is still awaited.

Makers will be unveiling a promotional video of the track 'O Maahi' soon featuring SRK, however, the film's version is going to be different.

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks of the film 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'Nikle Thi Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' and both of them received positive responses from the fans.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.