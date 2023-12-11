 'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainment'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi

'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Asian News InternationalUpdated: Monday, December 11, 2023, 09:25 AM IST
article-image

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan dropped a teaser of his film Dunki's upcoming track 'O Maahi' on early Monday morning.

Titled 'Dunki Drop 5: O Maahi', SRK took to X (formerly Twitter) and shared a teaser of the song which he captioned, "Because everybody asks, what does Dunki mean? Dunki means being apart from your loved ones. And when you are with them, one feels the moment should last till the end of time. O Maahi O Maahi....feel the love before the sun sets on the horizon today! #DunkiDrop5 - #OMaahi Promotional Video Out Soon! #Dunki releasing worldwide in cinemas on 21st December, 2023."

The 13-second teaser features SRK standing in a desert and doing his signature pose. He donned an all-black outfit.

The clip also reads, "Promo version. The film has a different version." Sung by Arijit Singh, the official release date of the song is still awaited.

Makers will be unveiling a promotional video of the track 'O Maahi' soon featuring SRK, however, the film's version is going to be different.

Read Also
Vicky Kaushal On Dunki Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan’s Magnanimity: He Just Gives His 100% In Everything
article-image

Recently the makers unveiled two tracks of the film 'Lutt Putt Gaya' and 'Nikle Thi Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' and both of them received positive responses from the fans.

Dunki features an ensemble cast, with colourful characters portrayed by exceptionally talented actors, Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, starring along with Shah Rukh Khan. 'Dunki' is a JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment, and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan.

Written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon, 'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories, and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Recently, the makers unveiled Dunki's official trailer titled 'Dunki: Drop 4' which offers a peek into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. Opening with SRK onboard a train, setting the tone for the adventure that lies ahead. The video unit introduces the wonderfully whimsical characters starting with Hardy, played by SRK, who enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends - Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life for their loved ones back home.

'Dunki' is all set to hit the theatres on December 21.

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan Gives Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked If There's 'Sax-Sux' In Dunki
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi

'Sab Poochte Hain...': Shah Rukh Khan Finally Explains The Meaning Of Dunki, Teases New Song O Maahi

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration At Mumbai Airport 

PHOTOS: Katrina Kaif Serves Winter Fashion Inspiration At Mumbai Airport 

In A First, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out With Grandson Agastya Nanda To Greet Fans In Mumbai

In A First, Amitabh Bachchan Steps Out With Grandson Agastya Nanda To Greet Fans In Mumbai

Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande Was Insecure And Jealous', Says Sana Raees Khan On Her Closeness With...

Bigg Boss 17: 'Ankita Lokhande Was Insecure And Jealous', Says Sana Raees Khan On Her Closeness With...

Director's Cut: Rohit Jugraj: With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Demise, I Feel That Society Has Killed...

Director's Cut: Rohit Jugraj: With Sidhu Moose Wala’s Demise, I Feel That Society Has Killed...