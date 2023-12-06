Shah Rukh Khan Gives Hilarious Reply To Fan Who Asked If There's 'Sax-Sux' In Dunki | Photo Via Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dunki, which is directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani, among others. Ahead of the film's release, the actor hosted a #AskSRK, on his X, formerly known as Twitter, to interact with his fans and followers.

During the interaction, one of his fan asked if there is 'sax-sux' (s*x scenes) in Dunki. To this, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor gave a hilarious response and said, "Sax Sux toh samjha nahi….tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer."

Check it out:

Sax Sux toh samjha nahi….tickets pe Tax Tux zaroor hoga. Daddy se le lena. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/vyuybrk3rW — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Another user asked, "#AskSrk Sir #Dunki main apka look Abram se inspired hai ya Abram ka look #Dunki se inspired hai ? Mashallah you, Aryan bhai & Abram are the epitome of handsomeness. Keep entertaining us sir with your performances."

To this, Khan said, "Meri poori family hi beautiful hai ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer."

Meri poori family hi beautiful hai ha ha. It was a dialogue in Yes Boss and I love it. #DunkiTrailer https://t.co/ilmlaVkcAH — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 6, 2023

Dunki is slated to release on December 21, 2023. This is the actor's third film of the year after Pathaan and Jawan respectively.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, December 5, Shah Rukh attended the screening of his daughter Suhana Khan's debut film The Archies in Mumbai. He was joined by Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, mother-in-law Savita Chhibber, and AbRam Khan.