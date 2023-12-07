Vicky Kaushal On Dunki Co-Star Shah Rukh Khan’s Magnanimity: He Just Gives His 100% In Everything

Vicky Kaushal, who is raking in all the appreciation for his performance in Sam Bahadur, is set to appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, featuring Shah Rukh Khan. During his conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee with Karan 8, Vicky discussed SRK's dedication to his craft and shared an interesting anecdote about shooting for the upcoming Christmas release.

Discussing about his more seasoned co-star’s dedication to his craft, Vicky revealed an episode that made him feel pretty small in front of the Jawan actor. Vicky reveals that SRK and he had to shoot a scene immediately but Khan had to leave to Delhi for a prior commitment. So Vicky ended up shooting with a body double instead. But once SRK was done with his commitment, he insisted on reshooting the scene with Vicky. Vicky shares, “He called me and told me that we would have to reshoot and he’d be there. I told him we had done it well, but he insisted that he would come back and shoot it.”

Vicky mentioned that Shah Rukh Khan even apologized for missing the initial shoot, saying, "I am really sorry I missed that, I couldn’t be there to give just the cues. We’ll do that shot again. I am feeling terrible that I couldn’t be there." Vicky admitted to feeling nervous about replicating the same shot, but he assured SRK that Raju sir (Raj Kumar Hirani) was satisfied with the previous take.

Praising Shah Rukh Khan's work ethic, Vicky remarked, "That’s him. I met him and I realized how little I am doing at this age. He just gives his 100% in everything. He is just something else."

Incidentally, KJo revealed on the couch that SRK has acclaimed that Vicky has delivered his career-best performance in Dunki. The movie also stars Taapsee Pannu. The film’s trailer was released on Tuesday, less than a month before its release on December 22.

Dunki is SRK’s third release of the year after Pathaan and Jawan. His last two releases have collectively grossed over Rs 2000 crore worldwide, and it remains to be seen if he will achieve a hat-trick this Christmas.