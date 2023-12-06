WHAT? Vicky Kaushal Proposed To Katrina Kaif, A Day Before Their Wedding? The Sam Bahadur Actor Shares Details

When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, it left some feeling heartbroken as the incredibly attractive stars were now committed to each other, for life. However, it also brought joy to many, witnessing a beautiful love story reaching its happy conclusion.

In the current instalment of the eighth season of Koffee With Karan, Vicky and his self-proclaimed favorite co-star, Kiara Advani, made a joint appearance in the seventh episode. The two showcased their most unreserved and open selves while seated on the couch.

Read Also Kiara Advani, Vicky Kaushal Ooze Glamour In All Black On Koffee With Karan 8

The pre-episode teaser unveiled Kiara's narrative about how her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, proposed, and, naturally, Kiara extensively shared the particulars. On the other hand, Vicky's proposal tale is certain to astonish everyone.

Apparently, the Sam Bahadur and Dunki actor proposed to his beloved just a day before their scheduled wedding. Vicky reveals, “It was a dramatic proposal, but it was not well-planned. It was very last minute. I had been warned by everybody that if I don’t propose, then I should be prepared to hear about it for the rest of my life. I did it one day before the wedding. Since we were at the venue, on the very first night of our stay, I planned for a special dinner. It was a beautiful set-up and everything, but it was a dinner before any of our friends and families could arrive. Everyone was coming the next day, so it was just us.”

Vicky and Katrina were in a relationship for a few years before exchanging vows at Six Senses Fort Barwara in the Sawai Madhopur district of Rajasthan. Recently, Vicky appeared in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and he has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki set for release. Meanwhile, Katrina is preparing for the highly anticipated release of her Sriram Raghavan thriller Merry Christmas in which she stars alongside Vijay Sethupathi and Radhika Apte.