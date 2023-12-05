Dunki Trailer: Vicky Kaushal's Character Sukhi To Die By Suicide In Shah Rukh Khan-Starrer? Check Fan Theories

The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki was officially released by the makers on December 5, giving a much anticipated glimpse into the endearing world of Rajkumar Hirani. The film also stars Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, and Anil Grover. Needless to mention, the trailer has created quite a buzz and fans have already flooded social media platforms with their theories.

The trailer opens with Hardy, played by Shah Rukh, onboard a train. He enters a picturesque village in Punjab and encounters a group of spirited friends – Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli, all sharing a common dream of travelling to London in pursuit of better opportunities and a better life.

Soon after the trailer was unveiled, fans revealed the fate of Vicky Kaushal’s character Sukhi. They claimed that Sukhi could die. Yes, you read that right! While introducing Sukhi in the trailer, Hardy revealed that he spent most of his time learning English because he wanted to go to England.

Later, it is shown that Sukhi’s application to England gets rejected and he is seen lashing out at the authorities. A funeral scene is also shown in the trailer from which Sukhi is missing. This has led to fans wondering if Sukhi died by suicide.

#Dunki



Raju Hirani: " ok, I need one of the characters to die"



Vicky kaushal: pic.twitter.com/MnaKV4rMAR — Ashish Anand (@AshishA25619530) December 5, 2023

Meanwhile, the trailer unfolds the layers of friendship and love, taking the audience on a ride through the Dunki route - the path these friends embark on to reach their destination. Towards the end of the trailer, Shah Rukh's character is also seen in an older avatar.

Going by the trailer, it looks like Dunki is all set to deliver a delightful blend of humour and heartfelt moments.

Dunki is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. The film is slated to release worldwide on December 21, 2023.