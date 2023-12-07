 Vicky Kaushal On Breaking The Ice With Katrina Kaif’s Family Before Marriage: We Danced To Tip Tip Barsa Paani
Incidentally, the Sam Bahadur actor met his extended family, a week before his wedding to the Tiger 3 actress

Vijayalakshmi NarayananUpdated: Thursday, December 07, 2023, 12:40 AM IST
Season 8 of Koffee With Karan featured its most amusing and candid episode yet when Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani took to the couch. The duo shared delightful secrets about their romantic relationships and eventual marriages to Katrina Kaif and Sidharth Malhotra, respectively, creating a blend of humor and heartfelt moments.

Sharing intimate details about his first meeting with his then prospective in-laws, Vicky shared how did he break the ice with Katrina’s family. While playing a round of coffee shorts, he reveals, “It's a fun episode. Not fun in the sense that it is comic. Fun because it genuinely felt nice. I couldn't meet them for two years because of COVID. So, I met them for the first time, literally a week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing. Instantly, we saw something in each other and just connected. Two hours into meeting each other and we were dancing on the floor to Tip Tip Barsa Paani (the song from Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina) in the first meeting. The ice was broken, melted and gone.”

This week marks the second anniversary of Vicky and Katrina's marital happiness. The duo exchanged vows on December 9, 2021, after a short courtship, carefully keeping it away from the media spotlight. Their wedding stands out as one of the most enchanting ceremonies witnessed in the Hindi film industry.

