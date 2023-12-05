Koffee With Karan 8: Kiara Advani Reveals Sidharth Malhotra Proposed To Her In Rome

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have always kept details regarding their love story under wraps. However, while marking her presence during one of the upcoming episodes of the famous talk show 'Koffee With Karan 8' (KWK), the latter revealed an interesting detail that made fans of the couple extremely happy.

On Monday, Karan Johar took to Instagram and unveiled a new promo for 'KWK. In the promo, it was revealed that last season, when Sidharth Malhotra was on the same couch with Vicky, they had just returned from Rome, where Sidharth, her now-husband, had proposed to her.

To this, Vicky said, "He (Sidharth Malhotra) played it really well!" Rome will definitely play a special role in Sidharth and Kiara's life. During their wedding in February this year, Kiara wore kaliras featuring a 'Rome' motif. Isn't it adorable? In the promo, Kiara also revealed that she and Sidharth call each other 'monkey'.

"I call him monkey, and he calls me monkey," she said.

Sidharth and Kiara tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace in Rajasthan. They fell in love during the shoot of 'Shershaah'.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth will be seen in his upcoming film 'Yodha'. Apart from that, he will also be making his digital debut with the upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force'.

Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the series also stars Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in pivotal roles and will stream exclusively on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

Kiara will be seen in the upcoming 'Game Changer' alongside 'RRR' actor Ram Charan and in the action thriller film 'War 2' alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR.