Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki Gets 5:55 Am Show At Gaiety Cinema In Mumbai On First Day Of Release

Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal's Dunki is all set to hit the big screens on December 21. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4 (trailer), audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film, which promises a diverse range of emotions. This excitement is clearly reflected in the advance bookings for Dunki, which has already surpassed Rs 2 crore for the opening day in India.

Now, the Rajkumar Hirani-directorial has got its first ever 5:55 am show in Mumbai. Shah Rukh's fan club, SRK Universe, has organised special shows of Dunki in over 1000 screens worldwide, which is a record for any Hindi actor.

In Mumbai, the fan club has created a new record with magical number 5:55 am show at Gaiety cinema. This is earliest show in history of the iconic cinema.

It may be noted that Shah Rukh's fan club had held first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Gaiety cinema. They followed it with first ever 6 am show for Jawan at same venue.

Fans are leaving no stone unturned to express their excitement ahead of the film's theatrical release.

Dunki is all set to hit the silver screens on December 21, and it will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's mega actioner, Salaar, which has been scheduled to release the next day.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, and the film also stars Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.