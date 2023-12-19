 Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail (WATCH)
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail (WATCH)

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail (WATCH)

While Taapsee Pannu is seen wearing a bridal gown in the scene, Shah Rukh Khan sports a black tuxedo

Sachin TUpdated: Tuesday, December 19, 2023, 04:58 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, who are gearing up for the release of Dunki, came together recently to share their experience working on Rajkumar Hirani's film. The makers shared a video on social media in which Shah Rukh, Taapsee and Rajkumar Hirani also recalled shooting one of the sequences inside a real jail in London.

During one of the segments in the video, Shah Rukh shared a photo of the film's team where they shot a sequence inside the real jail. While Taapsee is seen wearing a bridal gown in the picture, Shah Rukh sports a black tuxedo.

Read Also
Dunki Advance Bookings: Most Expensive Ticket Of Shah Rukh Khan's Film In Mumbai Costs THIS Whopping...
article-image

Recalling his experience, the filmmaker stated, "This is a jail scene. When I used to see English films, I used to think, their jail is different from ours. I thought if I get a chance, I would like to shoot in their jail. And that dream was fulfilled. That was a real jail and prisoners were also there."

Shah Rukh then said that the criminals were 'dangerous and not the easy ones.' Taapsee added that the prisoners were looking out from the windows and shouting while they were busy shooting.

Take a look at the video here:

Dunki is all set to hit the big screens on December 21. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4 (trailer), audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film, which promises a diverse range of emotions.

Dunki will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's mega actioner, Salaar, which has been scheduled to release the next day.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, and the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.

Read Also
WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan Almost Gets Pulled Into Crowd As Fan Refuses To Leave His Hand During Dunki...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

'I Like Porn But Won't Do It': Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Doing A Film Like Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of...

'Please Send Me Home': Bigg Boss 17's Munawar Faruqui Cries After Ayesha Khan Accuses Him Of...

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Get Nostalgic As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Clocks 20 Years

Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi Get Nostalgic As Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Clocks 20 Years

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail...

Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail...

Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot

Kriti Sanon, Kajol Wrap Up Do Patti Shoot