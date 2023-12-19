Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu Recall Shooting With 'Dangerous' Criminals In London Jail (WATCH)

Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu, who are gearing up for the release of Dunki, came together recently to share their experience working on Rajkumar Hirani's film. The makers shared a video on social media in which Shah Rukh, Taapsee and Rajkumar Hirani also recalled shooting one of the sequences inside a real jail in London.

During one of the segments in the video, Shah Rukh shared a photo of the film's team where they shot a sequence inside the real jail. While Taapsee is seen wearing a bridal gown in the picture, Shah Rukh sports a black tuxedo.

Recalling his experience, the filmmaker stated, "This is a jail scene. When I used to see English films, I used to think, their jail is different from ours. I thought if I get a chance, I would like to shoot in their jail. And that dream was fulfilled. That was a real jail and prisoners were also there."

Shah Rukh then said that the criminals were 'dangerous and not the easy ones.' Taapsee added that the prisoners were looking out from the windows and shouting while they were busy shooting.

Take a look at the video here:

Dunki is all set to hit the big screens on December 21. Following the intriguing Dunki Drop 4 (trailer), audiences are eagerly looking forward to the film, which promises a diverse range of emotions.

Dunki will clash with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's mega actioner, Salaar, which has been scheduled to release the next day.

Dunki marks Shah Rukh's first collaboration with Rajkumar Hirani of Munna Bhai MBBS and 3 Idiots fame, and the film also stars Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover in pivotal roles. The film is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani and Kanika Dhillon.