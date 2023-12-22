Dunki Collects Even Less Than A Flop Like Adipurush On Day 1 At The Box Office |

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s third film this year ‘Dunki’ opened to mixed reviews across the country. Mumbai witnessed a celebratory fervour with fans dancing to dhols and assembling for an early morning show, throwing confetti, lighting up a mammoth cutout of the actor, and more. Despite the excitement among fans, the numbers at the box office speak otherwise.

The top five highest-grossing films this year have been - 'Jawan', ' Pathaan', 'Animal', 'Gadar 2', and 'Tiger 3'.

As per reports, ‘Dunki’ collected Rs 30 crore on day 1 at the box office. However, it is the lowest among the three Shah Rukh Khan films that were released this year after ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawan’. Even a flop and controversial film like ‘Adipurush’ collected more than ‘Dunki’ - Rs 36 crore. However, the Rajkumar Hirani directorial still managed to beat movies like ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ which also had big superstars.

‘Dunki’, characterised as a comedy-drama revolving around illegal immigration, failed to impress several film critics. The excitement surrounding the film didn't quite reach the fervor experienced with Shah Rukh's two earlier releases.

Hirani is known for films like 'Munna Bhai MBBS', 'Lage Raho Munna Bhai', '3 Idiots', 'PK', and 'Sanju'. This was his first collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan.

‘Dunki’ also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani. The film has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to take undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

‘Dunki’ hit the big screens on December 21. It had a solo release on Thursday to avoid a clash with Prabhas’ ‘Salaar’ on Friday.