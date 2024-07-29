Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. The actor, who recently returned from the UK, is now said to jet off to the USA urgently for his eye treatment. Reportedly, Khan had gone to visit a hospital in Mumbai for his surgery today, July 29; however, the treatment did not go as planned.

According to Bollywood Hungama, “SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” It is expected that the superstar will fly to the foreign country either today or tomorrow, that is, Tuesday, July 30."

Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, has not confirmed the news.

Earlier this year, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, due to a heat stroke and dehydration. He was in the state capital to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the IPL (Indian Premier League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

In 2014, Shah Rukh underwent minor eye surgery to correct his vision. Post surgery, he took to his X to thank the doctor and wrote, "A big thank you to Dr, Burjor Banaji & his lovely wife for doing my surgery. It's so good, that now I can read even between the lines."

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of the movie, where he will play the antagonist. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Next, Khan will also reprise the character of Pathaan in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan.