 Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentShah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report

Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Monday, July 29, 2024, 08:53 PM IST
article-image

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Rajkummar Hirani's Dunki. The actor, who recently returned from the UK, is now said to jet off to the USA urgently for his eye treatment. Reportedly, Khan had gone to visit a hospital in Mumbai for his surgery today, July 29; however, the treatment did not go as planned.

According to Bollywood Hungama, “SRK is now being rushed to the USA to rectify the damage.” It is expected that the superstar will fly to the foreign country either today or tomorrow, that is, Tuesday, July 30."

Read Also
Bad Newz: Did You Spot Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol In Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri's Film?
article-image

Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani, has not confirmed the news.

Earlier this year, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor was hospitalised in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, due to a heat stroke and dehydration. He was in the state capital to support his team, the Kolkata Knight Riders, during the IPL (Indian Premier League) at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Read Also
VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, All 'Friends' Of Groom Anant Ambani Get ₹2 Crore Luxury...
article-image

In 2014, Shah Rukh underwent minor eye surgery to correct his vision. Post surgery, he took to his X to thank the doctor and wrote, "A big thank you to Dr, Burjor Banaji & his lovely wife for doing my surgery. It's so good, that now I can read even between the lines."

Take a look at it:

Read Also
Did Amitabh Bachchan Just Confirm Shah Rukh Khan & Abhishek Bachchan's Collaboration In King?
article-image

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be next seen in the action-thriller King, co-starring his daughter Suhana Khan. Abhishek Bachchan will also be a part of the movie, where he will play the antagonist. However, an official confirmation is yet to be made.

Next, Khan will also reprise the character of Pathaan in Aditya Chopra's Tiger vs Pathaan.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Kitna Paisa Hain Bey?': Kushal Tandon SLAMS Asim Riaz's 'I Have So Much Money' Remark On Khatron Ke...

'Kitna Paisa Hain Bey?': Kushal Tandon SLAMS Asim Riaz's 'I Have So Much Money' Remark On Khatron Ke...

Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report

Shah Rukh Khan To Undergo Urgent Eye Treatment, Actor To Seek Medical Attention In USA: Report

Sanjay Dutt Treats Himself To Nearly ₹4 Crore Swanky New Range Rover Car On 65th Birthday, Takes...

Sanjay Dutt Treats Himself To Nearly ₹4 Crore Swanky New Range Rover Car On 65th Birthday, Takes...

Raja Saab First Glimpse: Prabhas Makes Dramatic Entry On Bike, Looks Impressed By Own Charm (WATCH)

Raja Saab First Glimpse: Prabhas Makes Dramatic Entry On Bike, Looks Impressed By Own Charm (WATCH)

Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja SLAMS Asim Riaz For His Aggressive Behaviour On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:...

Kumkum Bhagya's Arjit Taneja SLAMS Asim Riaz For His Aggressive Behaviour On Khatron Ke Khiladi 14:...