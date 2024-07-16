Did Amitabh Bachchan Just Confirm Shah Rukh Khan & Abhishek Bachchan's Collaboration In King?

After a mega successful 2023 with three films in a year, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next. However, if reports are to be believed, SRK is all set to star next in Sujoy Ghosh's 'King', and the latest buzz is that the role of the antagonist will be played by none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

Several media reports went viral on social media, claiming Abhishek will be essaying the role of the villain opposite SRK in King. However, neither the makers, nor the actors confirmed the news.

But looks like megastar Amitabh Bachchan could not hold back his excitement any longer, and in his latest X post, he seemingly confirmed that the reports about the film and about SRK and Abhishek's collaboration are indeed true.

all the best Abhishek .. It is TIME !!! https://t.co/LI6F7gZ1b0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 16, 2024

A fan of Abhishek shared his picture on X and wrote, "Those Who have seen Abhishek Sir's in Breathe into the Shadows, Raavan and BB, Will know what level of Performance as a negative role he can give."

Resharing the post, Big B tweeted, "All the best Abhishek .. It is TIME!!!", thus confirming the film and the cast.

While SRK has not officially announced the film, a few days ago, he was spotted with a bound script with the title 'King' on it, during a live video.

Rumours also have it that 'King' will feature SRK's daughter Suhana Khan as well, who marked her acting debut in 2023 with The Archies.

SRK and Abhishek are known to be quite close and they have even delivered hits together previously. The duo was last seen together in the 2014 film, Happy New Year. The two were also a part of Karan Johar's cult film, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006).