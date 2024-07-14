'Still In Rahul's Character': Netizens Gush As Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Feet At Ambani Wedding

Celebrities Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Shah Rukh Khan, among others attended the wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding. Many pictures and videos of the celebrity's meet and greet, dancing and having conversations surfaced on the internet.

In a video, shared by paparazzi, Shah Rukh Khan can be seen touching Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's feet. He was also seen greeting Rajinikanth and his wife Latha with folded hands. He shook hands with Aaditya Thackeray and Sachin Tendulkar. The video was captioned, "Our man is teaching how to respect elders, seeking blessings from Bachchan sahab and Jaya ma'am at lagna vidhi of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant."

Netizens React to Shah Rukh Khan Touches Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan's Feet

As soon as the video went viral on the internet, many users showered their love and praise for the actor, some feel that he is still playing the part he does on-screen being a good boy of the house. One of the users wrote, "SRK is Still In Rahul's Character."



Another user commented, "What happened to this guy? Never bow down to anyone except the Creator. To please people and to get attention, do not lay down your dignity."

The user wrote, "Only SRK can make Jaya ji laugh."

"Some termed him as humble and polite and stated, The only celebrity who can be so humble and polite in spite of being a king himself."

"Srk, they don't make them like him anymore, a class apart", the comment reads.

Shah Rukh Khan wore a green sherwani ensemble with a beaded neckpiece to the ceremony. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan was dressed traditionally in cream, and Jaya Bachchan wore a multicoloured saree.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's grand wedding took place at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Their celebrations continued with Shubh Aashirwad on July 13 and will culminate with Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception on July 14.