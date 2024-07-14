Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad: Kim Kardashian, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others In Their Best Attires

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 14, 2024

The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw the presence of numerous prominent personalities, all decked up in their finest. Let's check out the best dressed from the ceremony

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

The Kardashian sisters once again flaunted their ethnic avatars for the day 2 ceremony. While Kim looked memerising in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, Khloe stood out as the desi Barbie in Manish Malhotra's pink fish-style lehenga

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

Actress Alia Bhatt stunned in an ivory lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna's couture collection. The outfit was paired with kundan jewellery

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

Janhvi Kapoor's art nouveau-inspired ensemble was the star of the event! The actress donned an attire from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming bridal couture collection, which boasted of crystal-embellished sculpted corset and attached drape wings 

Image credit: Tarun Tahiliani's Instagram

Sara Ali Khan looked regal in an ivory and gold anarkali. The simplicity in her fashion stole the show at the event

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

After stealing the spotlight with her exquisite fashion on Day 1, Genelia once again captivated everyone with her vintage look by the brand Divani on the second day

Image credit: Genelia's Instagram

Gen-Z actress Khushi Kapoor graced the ceremony in an ivory lehenga featuring a corset-styled full-sleeved blouse and embellished skirt. The minimal diamond jewellery and messy bun hairdo made her look beautiful

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a mint-green floral lehenga, styled with a diamond choker and messy braids

Image credit: Varinder Chawla

