Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Shubh Aashirwad: Kim Kardashian, Janhvi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt & Others In Their Best Attires

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 14, 2024
The second day of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding festivities saw the presence of numerous prominent personalities, all decked up in their finest. Let's check out the best dressed from the ceremony
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
The Kardashian sisters once again flaunted their ethnic avatars for the day 2 ceremony. While Kim looked memerising in a Tarun Tahiliani ensemble, Khloe stood out as the desi Barbie in Manish Malhotra's pink fish-style lehenga
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Actress Alia Bhatt stunned in an ivory lehenga choli from Anamika Khanna's couture collection. The outfit was paired with kundan jewellery
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Janhvi Kapoor's art nouveau-inspired ensemble was the star of the event! The actress donned an attire from Tarun Tahiliani's upcoming bridal couture collection, which boasted of crystal-embellished sculpted corset and attached drape wings
Image credit: Tarun Tahiliani's Instagram
Sara Ali Khan looked regal in an ivory and gold anarkali. The simplicity in her fashion stole the show at the event
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
After stealing the spotlight with her exquisite fashion on Day 1, Genelia once again captivated everyone with her vintage look by the brand Divani on the second day
Image credit: Genelia's Instagram
Gen-Z actress Khushi Kapoor graced the ceremony in an ivory lehenga featuring a corset-styled full-sleeved blouse and embellished skirt. The minimal diamond jewellery and messy bun hairdo made her look beautiful
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
Ananya Panday looked gorgeous in a mint-green floral lehenga, styled with a diamond choker and messy braids
Image credit: Varinder Chawla
