Radhika Merchant's Hand-Painted Lehenga For Shubh Aashirwad Ceremony Made With Real Gold, Says Designer

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | July 14, 2024
The new Ambani bahu, Radhika Merchant, has set the bar high for bridal couture as she donned a phenomenal ensemble from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla for her Shubh Aashirward ceremony on July 13
All images credit: Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla
Rahika's custom lehenga was created in collaboration between fashion designer duo Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and contemporary Indian artist and sculptor Jayasri Burman
The stunning attire's 12 panels are hand-painted on a special Italian canvas, featuring intricate elephants, swans, and lotus art detailing
The designer also revealed that the lehenga is hand-embroidered with real gold zardozi, which highlights the kaleidoscope artwork
Radhika's artistic lehenga was paired with a matching hand-embroidered Resham blouse and a similar dupatta
To complement her opulent look, she opted for a mesmerising diamond necklace adorned with emeralds and pearl detailing, styled with matching earrings, maang tikka, and bangles
Lastly, she styled her hair in a low bun decked up with lotus flowers, enunciating her regal appearance
