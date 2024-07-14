'Displayed Vedic & Sanatani Traditions Of Bharat': Anupam Kher Shares Videos From Ambani's Aashirwad Ceremony

Veteran actor Anupam Kher was among the celebrities who attended Ambani family wedding. He recently shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s traditional Shubh Aashirwad ceremony following the wedding.

Taking to platform X (formerly Twitter), The Kashmir Files actor posted 4 videos and highlighted how the ceremony displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of India. The video shows Amani family and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Pandits, reciting Vedic mantra, adding to the spiritual aura of the event. Sharing the video, he wrote, "What a spectacular, dignified and sacred #AashirwadCeremony it was for the #AnantRadhikaWedding!!! The ceremony also displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of #Bharat to the guests from all over the world. Mr.# Ambani spoke so well about the family and traditional values. Jai Ho."

What a spectacular, dignified and sacred #AashirwaadCeremony it was for the #AnantRadhikaWedding!!! The ceremony also displayed the Vedic and Sanatani traditions of #Bharat to the guests from all over the world. Mr. #MukeshAmbani spoke so so well about the family and traditional… pic.twitter.com/cZ33iHUyry — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2024

Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth Swami Sadananda Saraswati and Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath Swami Avimukteshwaranand were among the religious heads present at the Aashirwad ceremony.

Anupam Kher was seen enjoying the wedding as he shared many pictures with guests from the wedding. He also shared a fun video of himself with megastar Rajinikanth, introducing him as 'the best.' Fans went crazy witnessing the two stars in one frame together.

His other video grooving with cricketer Hardik Pandya at the Ambani's wedding also went viral on the internet.

When ONE AND ONLY #RajiniKanth also calls you ‘one and only’ then life is made. He is the BESTEST! And the humblest! God give my friend #Rajini long and healthy life. He is a National Treasure! Jai Ho! ❤️❤️🫡👏 #AnantRadhikaWedding @rajinikanth #GOAT𓃵 pic.twitter.com/JU3cNX6U3T — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2024

Had an amazing time singing with the World Cup Champion @hardikpandya7 at the #AnantRadhikaWedding ceremony! Such epic moments are possible only once in a lifetime! Thank you #Nita and #MukeshAmbani for this possibility! Jai Ho! 😍❤️🕺#KuchBhiHoSaktaHai #WeddingOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/jkT5cfjv4N — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 13, 2024

The Ambani wedding took place on July 12 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai. Shubh Aashirwad was held on July 13, it is now followed by a wedding celebration on July 14.

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in The Freelancer - The Conclusion which was released on OTT on December 15. He will be seen in films Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay, Emergency and Signature.