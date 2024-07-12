VIDEO: Shah Rukh Khan Blows Flying Kiss To Paps As He Arrives With Gauri Khan at Anant Ambani's Wedding

The much-anticipated wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant is finally here. The couple will be tying the knot today, July 12, at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai.

Shah Rukh Khan made a grand entry at the wedding with his wife, Gauri Khan. The couple looked stunning together as they posed for the paparazzi, radiating a perfect match made in heaven.

Check out the video:

In the video, Shah Rukh looked dapper as ever in a mint green bandhgala sherwani jacket, he also added a pair of polki necklace and sunglasses. Gauri, on the other hand, wore a golden anarkali.

Shah Rukh was recently in New York with Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, and others. Due to which, he was absent from the recent pre-wedding celebrations of Anant and Radhika in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Apart from Shah Rukh, other celebrities like Salman Khan, Atlee, Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, among others have arrived at Anant and Radhika's wedding in Mumbai.

On the work front, Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. He is yet to announce his new movie. However it has been reported that he will star next in Sujoy Ghosh's King, which will feature his daughter Suhana Khan.

While the official confirmation is yet to be made, a few days ago, a video of the actor was widely shared on social media,, where eagle-eyed fans noticed the film's script lying on the table beside him.