Why Did Shah Rukh Khan SKIP Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Festivities?

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12, and ahead of the D-day, the Ambani family has been hosting a series of star-studded pre-wedding festivities in the city. While the who's who of Bollywood have been attending the ceremonies, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who shares a close bond with the family, was nowhere to be seen.

The biggest names of B-town, including Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others were seen performing at Anant and Radhika's sangeet recently, which ended with a concert by none other than Justin Bieber. The stars were seen queueing up at BKC for their Haldi too despite the heavy rains on Monday evening, but it was SRK's absence that grabbed eyeballs.

So why did Shah Rukh, who had travelled all the way to Jamnagar for the first pre-wedding gala of the couple in March this year, give the final ceremonies a miss? It is because the Jawan star seems to be busy spending time with his family away from the media glare in the country.

A photo of SRK with his daughter Suhana Khan at a store in New York has now gone viral on social media, and the superstar can be seen enjoying some quality time with his family before returning to India and kickstarting the shoot of his next film.

SRK had earlier jetted off to London about a couple of weeks ago with his family where he was seen playing cricket with AbRam and his friends. Later, the family travelled to the US and have been spending some time in solace there.

Latest: @iamsrk is playing cricket with friends & family in London ♥️#ShahRukhKhan #32YearsOfEmperorKhanSRK pic.twitter.com/llzDejhgHL — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) June 24, 2024

However, Shah Rukh is expected to return to Mumbai before Anant and Radhika's wedding on July 12. It is to be noted that his eldest son Aryan Khan attended the sangeet night on Friday on behalf of his family, and was also spotted enjoying another party in the city recently.

On the work front, SRK is soon set to begin the shoot of his next, titled King. While the makers have not officially announced the film, eagle-eyed fans had spotted the script next to him in one of his recent videos.

If reports are to be believed, SRK will share the screen with his daughter Suhana in the film.