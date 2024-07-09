Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh & Others Amp Up Their Ethnic Game At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Haldi

By: Sachin T | July 09, 2024
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's star-studded haldi ceremony was held on Monday evening in Mumbai, and among the first ones to arrive was Salman Khan in a black kurta
Photos by Varinder Chawla
While Ranveer Singh arrived in a yellow kurta, he was seen leaving the venue in the late hours, covered in haldi
Janhvi Kapoor kept it simple as she draped a bright yellow saree with a matching embellished blouse, and ditched her usual chunky accessories
Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in a maroon kurta and white pyjamas as he graced the haldi ceremony
Veer Pahariya looked charming in a lavender sherwani, proving how the colour is perfect for almost every occasion
His rumoured girlfriend, actress Manushi Chhillar donned an exquisite silver and orange lehenga, and carried a cute potli bag along with it
Ananya Panday opted for a dusty pink and golden anarkali, which she paired with chunky chandbalis and a maangtika
Sara Ali Khan made heads turn in an ornate lehenga drenched in various colours with a deep red taking the lead
Singer Rahul Vaidya and his actress wife Disha Parmar twinned as they reached the venue hand in hand
Orry wore a powder blue kurta and was all smiles as he posed for the paps despite the heavy downpour in the city