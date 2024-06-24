'Baseless, Untrue': Shah Rukh Khan & Samantha Will NOT Team Up For Rajkumar Hirani's Patriotic Film, Clarifies Source

Shah Rukh Khan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are not teaming up for a film by Rajkumar Hirani, sources close to the filmmaker have clarified. This comes hours after it was reported that the actors have been signed for a film which will be helmed by the Dunki director. However, the reports are fake.

Source close to Rajkumar Hirani strongly deny the rumours, stating that the director is currently busy writing his next film.

"There have been no discussions with Shah Rukh or Samantha regarding any project," the source said and laughed off the idea of the duo collaborating for an untitled action-adventure patriotic movie.

The source also called the reports "completely baseless and untrue."

The report was first shared by a Telugu news website.

It may be mentioned that Samantha had once expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh during a 2022 interview. When asked about her dream co-stars, she Samantha had named Mahesh Babu, Suriya, and Shah Rukh. "I still haven't worked with Shah Rukh Khan. Part of my dream still remains untrue," she had remarked.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha has been currently keeping herself away from work and focusing on her health amid the myositis diagnosis.

On the other hand, Shah Rukh was last seen on the big screens in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki with Taapsee Pannu. He will be next seen in The King, co-starring his daughter, Suhana Khan. It will be directed by Sujoy Ghosh. As per the reports, the budget of the film is Rs 200 crore. However, the film has not been announced officially yet.