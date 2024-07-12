 Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Priyanka Chopra Is All Set To Party With Nick Jonas, Singer Shares Goofy VIDEO
Priyanka Chopra and her husband-singer Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon for the Ambani wedding.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra and her husband, singer Nick Jonas landed in Mumbai recently to attend the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, which is currently taking place today at the Jio World Convention Center in Mumbai. 

Just a while ago, Nick took to his Instagram to share a goofy video with his wife Priyanka as they headed to Anant and Radhika's wedding. "C’mon Barbie… #AnantandRadhika," the singer captioned the video.

