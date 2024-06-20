Priyanka Chopra Shares Video Covered In Blood & Scars From Sets Of The Bluff, Calls It 'Really Glamorous'

A day after getting injured on the sets of her upcoming Hollywood film The Bluff, actress Priyanka Chopra took to her social media handle on Thursday to share a video of herself covered in blood and scars. The film will see her pack some serious punches, and PeeCee seems to have completely immersed herself in the role.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle on Thursday to share a video in which she can be seen showing a bloodied lip and bruises on her face and neck on camera. The video also showed blood trickling down her neck and chest.

"Yeah, when you do action movies... It's really glamorous. Another day at the office," she said in the video.

Not just that, but she also shared photos of cuts and bruises all over her body, along with behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of the film.

The Bluff tells the story of an ex-female pirate, played by Priyanka, who embarks on a journey to protect her family. The actress will be seen sharing the screen with Karl Urban in the film, and it is being directed by Frank E Flowers.

On Wednesday, she had shared a photo of a deep gash on her neck along with the caption, "Oh, the professional hazards of my job."

