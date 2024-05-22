Photos: Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 140 Carat Diamond Necklace Worth ₹358 Crore In Rome

India's very own 'desi girl', Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is now a global star, left everyone stunned as she flaunted a new hairdo at a recent event and wore a chunky and bedazzling necklace along with her chic outfit. And if reports are to be believed, the exquisite necklace is worth a staggering amount -- even more than Rs 300 crore.

PeeCee attended the mega 140th anniversary event of Bulgari in Rome recently, and while there, she was seen wearing some of the most classy jewels from the coffers of the brand. She looked breathtaking in a black and white gown that perfectly accentuated her figure and the dropped sleeves made sure that all eyes were on her necklace.

She wore one of the most high-valued pieces of jewellery by Bulgari for the event. The Serpenti Aeterna necklace that she flaunted around her neck is reportedly made of 140 carats of diamond, symbolising each year of the brand's history.

Read Also Photos: Priyanka Chopra Poses With Anne Hathaway At Bulgari Event

An over 20 carat diamond has been cut into seven pear-shaped drops to complete the necklace, making it one of the costliest pieces ever. And now, as per a report in Vogue, the necklace is priced at a whopping Rs 358 crore!

Yes, you read that right. The Rs 358 crore necklace also took over 2,800 hours to be completed by skilled artisans.

On the work front, PeeCee recently wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film, Heads Of State, which also stars Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in pivotal roles.

Read Also After Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Appears On Blockout 2024 List For Silence On Gaza Crisis

As for Bollywood, she was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink, co-starring Farhan Akhtar. She now has Jee Le Zaraa with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in her kitty.