After Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt Appears On Blockout 2024 List For Silence On Gaza Crisis

Alia Bhatt is currently creating a buzz on the internet following her stunning appearance at the prestigious Met Gala 2024, which took place on May 6 in New York City at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Alia Bhatt's name added on Blockout 2024 List

However, it seems like her increasing popularity has led to trouble as Alia's name has been added to the ‘Blockout 2024 list’, which also includes other celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Taylor Swift.

Read Also Alia Bhatt Goes Braless, Wears Sleeveless Blazer In New Bold Photoshoot

Why is Alia Bhatt on the list?

The actress has been criticised for staying silent about the situation in Gaza and has been accused of encouraging inaction and not driving attention towards it.

Apart from Alia, the list also features Virat Kohli, Kim Kardashian, Beyoncé, Kylie Jenner, Zendaya, Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, Kanye West, Katy Perry, Zac Efron, Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Justin Timberlake and many others.

What is Blockout 2024?

Blockout 2024 gained traction on social media after several users started calling celebrities for not speaking up on Israel's attacks on Gaza.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Next, she will be seen in Vasan Bala’s directorial Jigra. The film also stars Vedang Raina.

Read Also Farhan Akhtar Puts Jee Le Zaraa On Hold After Priyanka Chopra Says NO To Script: Report

She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress will also be a part of Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.