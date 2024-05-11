 Alia Bhatt Goes Braless, Wears Sleeveless Blazer In New Bold Photoshoot
Alia Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, May 11, 2024, 04:53 PM IST
article-image

Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight with her stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024, held on May 6 at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. She wore a Sabyasachi saree with a breathtaking ensemble adorned with floral motifs and boasting an impressive 23-foot-long train.

After returning home, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram handle and shared new photos from a cover shoot for Harper's Bazaar.

In one of the photos, Alia went braless and wore just a sleeveless maroon blazer from Gucci with matching shorts.

Check out the photos:

On the work front, Bhatt was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.

Next, the actress will be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra. The film has been jointly produced by Alia Bhatt's production house and Dharma Productions.

Vedang Raina, who made his acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies, will also be a part of the movie.

She has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. The actress will also be a part of Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

